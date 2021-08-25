BREAKING: Northwestern Announces 2021 Football Team Captains
Northwestern announced the winners of its team captain vote during Fall Camp on Wednesday afternoon. The wildcats elected five leaders for the 2021 season: senior OL Sam Gerak, senior QB Hunter Johnson, graduate student DT Joe Spivak, graduate student LB Chris Bergin, and sophomore S Brandon Joseph.
With one week left until Northwestern kicks off against Michigan State, the Wildcats are going full force through the remainder of Fall Camp. These five athletes will be at the forefront of the program, and help guide the Wildcats as they chase after a Big Ten title in 2021.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
BREAKING: Northwestern Announces 2021 Football Team Captains
Meet the five Wildcats leading the squad in 2021.
Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph Not Focused on Pre-Season Honors, Eyes Big Ten Title
Brandon Joseph looks to build on his breakout freshman season and lead the Wildcats defense in 2021.
Big News From the Big Ten: Week 1 of College Football
The Wildcats take on Spartans in one of five opening weekend conference matchups.
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow