August 25, 2021
BREAKING: Northwestern Announces 2021 Football Team Captains

Meet the five Wildcats leading the squad in 2021.
Northwestern announced the winners of its team captain vote during Fall Camp on Wednesday afternoon. The wildcats elected five leaders for the 2021 season: senior OL Sam Gerak, senior QB Hunter Johnson, graduate student DT Joe Spivak, graduate student LB Chris Bergin, and sophomore S Brandon Joseph.

With one week left until Northwestern kicks off against Michigan State, the Wildcats are going full force through the remainder of Fall Camp. These five athletes will be at the forefront of the program, and help guide the Wildcats as they chase after a Big Ten title in 2021.

