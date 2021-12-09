Northwestern DL Joe Spivak was among the 15 college athletes signed to the WWE's inaugural NIL class. The group was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and, according to the WWE website, includes athletes from 13 universities and four sports.

The WWE calls its deal 'Next In Line' and says the deal provides a clear pathway from college sports to the WWE. WWE superstars including Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, and Big E were all athletes in college, and Spivak could be among the next generation of crossover superstars.

Among the benefits given to athletes who sign NIL deals with the WWE is access to the WWE Performance Center as well as resources that include brand building and training in media and communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations.

At the completion of the NIL program, athletes will have the opportunity to be offered a WWE contract, according to the website.

