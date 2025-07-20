Northwestern Football Tied for Worst Betting Odds to Win Big Ten Title
To be clear, nobody expects Northwestern to capture a Big Ten title this season. That would be an incredibly unrealistic expectation of a team coming off a 4-8 season playing in a conference with the likes of Michigan and Penn State.
But fans may expect some level of improvement out of these 'Cats. Transfer quarterback Preston Stone offers some hope. Another year of development from a defensive line group that shined at times last season is promising.
But FanDuel seems to be expecting more of the same--or worse. According to a CBS Sports article written by Thomas Casale, the sports book has Northwestern tied for the worst odds in the conference to take home the title at +30000.
Maryland and Purdue are the two teams tied with the 'Cats at that mark. The Boilermakers have been a bottom-feeder as of late, but Terrapin fans might be surprised to see their team down so far.
For Northwestern, low expectations are the norm. It's unsurprising that they are so low after a down season last year. The 'Cats' schedule is also pretty brutal as they have to play Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and Illinois in conference--all games that feel like losses to varying degrees.
The Wildcats' goal should be to improve enough offensively with Stone to scrap their way to a bowl game appearance. It will be difficult, and their odds don't seem great, but this is sports. Of course winning six ball games over the course of the season is possible.