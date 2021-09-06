September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

The Wildcats recognized the program's top players from Week 1 of college football.
Author:

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald recognized a handful of athletes for the program's Week 1 honors during a press conference Monday afternoon. You can see who was recognized below, or watch Fitzgerald discuss the recipients — and lack thereof — the top of this page. 

Offensive Player of the Week

OL Peter Skoronski 

In his tenth career start as a Wildcat, Skoronski was a bright spot in Northwestern's offense. "He played another spectacular game," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said. 

Defensive Player of the Week: N/A

Offensive Big Playmaker of the Week

TE Trey Pugh

Pugh recorded career-highs in receptions (4) and touchdowns (2) in Friday's home opener against Michigan State. 

USATSI_16680452 (1)
USATSI_16680487

According to Northwestern Athletics, "Pugh is the first Wildcat Tight End to score two touchdowns since Garrett Dickerson caught two passes in the end zone on Nov. 18, 2017 against Minnesota. Pugh is the first Wildcat to have two receiving touchdowns in the season opener since at least 2000."

No image description

USATSI_16683731
Play
Football

Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

The Wildcats recognized the program's top players from Week 1 of college football.

USATSI_16682720
Play
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

Kenneth Walker III etched his name in the Big Ten's all-time record book.

west lot pirates
Play
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Meet the hosts of one of Evanston's biggest and baddest tailgates in Episode 1 of "Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate."

Defensive Big Playmaker of the Week: N/A

Special Teams Player of the Week

LB Troy Hudetz

"Troy starts on three teams," Fitzgerald said. "We had to make some adjustments in-game. He did a really good job of getting that done. He's been a mainstay on our special teams throughout his career. I'm really proud of the job he's doing as an older guy here in our program"

Practice Players of the Week

LB Mac Uihlein

WR Calvin Johnson II

DB Trent Carrington

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

USATSI_16683731
Football

Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

USATSI_16682720
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

west lot pirates
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 1 in Big Ten Football

61174bb665256.image
Wildcats In The Pros

Godwin Igwebuike Beats The Odds, Earns Spot on Lions Roster

Untitled design (2)
Football

Players' Perspective: Northwestern Players Address Week 1 Loss to Michigan State

USATSI_16679782
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Michigan State

USATSI_16682842
Football

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game