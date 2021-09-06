Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

The Wildcats recognized the program's top players from Week 1 of college football.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald recognized a handful of athletes for the program's Week 1 honors during a press conference Monday afternoon. You can see who was recognized below, or watch Fitzgerald discuss the recipients — and lack thereof — the top of this page.

Offensive Player of the Week

OL Peter Skoronski

In his tenth career start as a Wildcat, Skoronski was a bright spot in Northwestern's offense. "He played another spectacular game," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said.

Defensive Player of the Week: N/A

Offensive Big Playmaker of the Week

TE Trey Pugh

Pugh recorded career-highs in receptions (4) and touchdowns (2) in Friday's home opener against Michigan State.

According to Northwestern Athletics, "Pugh is the first Wildcat Tight End to score two touchdowns since Garrett Dickerson caught two passes in the end zone on Nov. 18, 2017 against Minnesota. Pugh is the first Wildcat to have two receiving touchdowns in the season opener since at least 2000."

Defensive Big Playmaker of the Week: N/A

Special Teams Player of the Week

LB Troy Hudetz

"Troy starts on three teams," Fitzgerald said. "We had to make some adjustments in-game. He did a really good job of getting that done. He's been a mainstay on our special teams throughout his career. I'm really proud of the job he's doing as an older guy here in our program"

Practice Players of the Week

LB Mac Uihlein

WR Calvin Johnson II

DB Trent Carrington

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow