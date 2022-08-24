Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

The Northwestern Wildcats play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Date: August 27, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT; 5:30 p.m. local

Location: Aviva Stadium; Dublin, Ireland

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Northwestern +13

Over/Under: 49.5

