Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin during Week 0.

The Northwestern Wildcats play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Aer Lingus College Football Classic Game Info

Date: August 27, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT; 5:30 p.m. local

Location: Aviva Stadium; Dublin, Ireland

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Play
Football

Betting Odds + Information

ESPN Football Power Index: The XX have an XX% chance of winning.

Spread: Northwestern +13

Over/Under: 49.5

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

