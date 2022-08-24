Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic
The Northwestern Wildcats play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.
How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Aer Lingus College Football Classic Game Info
Date: August 27, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT; 5:30 p.m. local
Location: Aviva Stadium; Dublin, Ireland
TV: FOX
Stream: FuboTV
Listen: WGN Radio 720
This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin during Week 0.
Betting Odds + Information
Spread: Northwestern +13
Over/Under: 49.5
