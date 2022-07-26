Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors
The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football preseason honors on Monday. Selected by a media panel, the 10-member preseason list includes five players each from the East and West Divisions.
Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski was named to the West Division preseason list, alongside Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig, Iowa LB Jack Campbell, and Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell.
Skoronski was named to the All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) and All-Big Ten Second Team (media) after starting all 12 games during his sophomore year in 2021.
The East Division list includes a trio of players from Ohio State, including QB C.J. Stroud, RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michigan RB Blake Corum and Michigan State WR Jayden Reed.
The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:
Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors
Skoronski is one of ten Big Ten football players named to the preseason list.
2022 Big Ten Media Days: Top Takeaways From Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren
These are the most important things Warren said from the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More
Here's everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
East Division
Blake Corum, RB, MICHJayden Reed, WR, MSU
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU
C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU*
West Division
Jack Campbell, LB, IOWA
Peter Skoronski, OT, NU
Aidan O’Connell, QB, PUR
Braelon Allen, RB, WIS
Nick Herbig, OLB, WIS
*Unanimous selection
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily