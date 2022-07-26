Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football preseason honors on Monday. Selected by a media panel, the 10-member preseason list includes five players each from the East and West Divisions.

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski was named to the West Division preseason list, alongside Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig, Iowa LB Jack Campbell, and Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell.

Skoronski was named to the All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) and All-Big Ten Second Team (media) after starting all 12 games during his sophomore year in 2021.

The East Division list includes a trio of players from Ohio State, including QB C.J. Stroud, RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michigan RB Blake Corum and Michigan State WR Jayden Reed.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:

East Division

Blake Corum, RB, MICHJayden Reed, WR, MSU

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU

C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU*

West Division

Jack Campbell, LB, IOWA

Peter Skoronski, OT, NU

Aidan O’Connell, QB, PUR

Braelon Allen, RB, WIS

Nick Herbig, OLB, WIS

*Unanimous selection

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily