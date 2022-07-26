Skip to main content

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors

Skoronski is one of ten Big Ten football players named to the preseason list.

The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football preseason honors on Monday. Selected by a media panel, the 10-member preseason list includes five players each from the East and West Divisions.

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski was named to the West Division preseason list, alongside Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig, Iowa LB Jack Campbell, and Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell.

Skoronski was named to the All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) and All-Big Ten Second Team (media) after starting all 12 games during his sophomore year in 2021. 

The East Division list includes a trio of players from Ohio State, including QB C.J. Stroud, RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michigan RB Blake Corum and Michigan State WR Jayden Reed. 

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:

Scroll to Continue

No image description

112120_UWvsNU_RK0668
Play
Football

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors

Skoronski is one of ten Big Ten football players named to the preseason list.

By Lauren Withrow1 minute ago
USATSI_17445728
Play
Football

2022 Big Ten Media Days: Top Takeaways From Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

These are the most important things Warren said from the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow1 hour ago
22FBMD_Web
Play
Football

2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More

Here's everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow15 hours ago

East Division

Blake Corum, RB, MICHJayden Reed, WR, MSU
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU
C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU*

West Division

Jack Campbell, LB, IOWA
Peter Skoronski, OT, NU
Aidan O’Connell, QB, PUR
Braelon Allen, RB, WIS
Nick Herbig, OLB, WIS

*Unanimous selection

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

112120_UWvsNU_RK0668
Football

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Receives Big Ten Preseason Honors

By Lauren Withrow1 minute ago
USATSI_17445728
Football

2022 Big Ten Media Days: Top Takeaways From Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

By Lauren Withrow1 hour ago
22FBMD_Web
Football

2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More

By Lauren Withrow15 hours ago
USATSI_17035336
Football

Northwestern Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

By Lauren WithrowJul 21, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16824153
Football

Northwestern Running Back Evan Hull Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Lauren WithrowJul 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USc & UCla jOIN the big ten
NCAA

Top 10 Funniest Things the Internet Said About USC and UCLA's Move to the Big Ten

By Lauren WithrowJul 5, 2022 10:24 AM EDT
Untitled design (16)
NCAA

Big Ten Conference Official Statement: USC and UCLA to join conference in 2024

By Lauren WithrowJul 1, 2022 1:18 PM EDT
Untitled design (15)
Basketball

Men's Basketball 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule Announced

By Lauren WithrowJun 24, 2022 12:08 PM EDT
USATSI_18566466
Wildcats In The Pros

Former Northwestern Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick wins U.S. Open

By Lauren WithrowJun 21, 2022 12:32 PM EDT