Northwestern Quarterback Ryan Hilinski Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The nod recognizes student-athletes who show academic dedication and give back to the community.

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski is a nominee for Allstate's American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team. 

Active in advocating for student-athlete mental health through Hilinski's Hope, Hilinski is one of 114 student-athletes who show exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field. 

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are chosen by a panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. The selection panel members include: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2022 AFCA President and University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

The final roster of 23 award recipients will include 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, III and the NAIA; and one honorary head coach. 

Football

