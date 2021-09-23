Northwestern Receives $480 Million Grant, Will Transform Ryan Field Into State-of-the-Art Football Stadium

Patrick and Shirley Ryan donate the largest gift in school history to Northwestern's 'We Will' Campaign.

The Patrick G. ’59, ’09 H and Shirley W. Ryan ’61, ’19 H (’97, ’00 P) Family made a $480 million donation to Northwestern's "We Will" Campaign — the largest philanthropic gift in school history — on Sep. 22.

The "We Will" Campaign passed the $6 billion threshold after the Ryan Family donation. The Campaign is designed to amplify "Northwestern’s local and global impact and provided substantial support for campus life, financial aid, facilities, research and schools and units across the University," according to the University.

The Ryan Family gift will be used to advance biomedical, economics and business research, and redevelop Ryan Field.

Ryan Field, home to the Northwestern Wildcats for nearly a century, will be completely renovated to provide an outstanding home-field experience for students, athletes, alumni, and fans.

The revamped Ryan Field will have improved accessibility that exceeds American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, modern touches and amenities, and cutting-edge technology. The University is committed to upgrading the facility with environmental sustainability in mind, including Leadership in Energy and Environmental (LEED) certification.

The stadium will remain within its existing footprint at the corner of Central St. and Ashland Ave. in Evanston.

Meetings about redevelopment plans and the design process will be available for community listening beginning in late 2021.

For more information on plans for Ryan Field, please click here.

