Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Against Michigan State

This is how the Wildcats will line up against the Spartans.

Northwestern kicks off its home opener in Week 1 of college football when it hosts the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field on Friday. Northwestern released its official depth chart for Friday's matchup, which includes new starting quarterback Hunter Johnson as well as an array of new players filling voids left by graduation and injuries.

You can view the full depth chart below.

Northwestern Football Week 1 Depth Chart

