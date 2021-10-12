Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers
Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) released its depth chart for its Week 7 contest at Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten). The 'Cats are desperately seeking a change of momentum as they come out of a bye week following a 56-7 loss at Nebraska.
Quarterback Ryan Hilinski will get his third career start as a Wildcat. The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights will kick off at Ryan Field Saturday at 11:00 am CT on Big Ten Network. You can see how the Wildcats will line up below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten
Everything Chris Collins Said at Big Ten Basketball Media Day
Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers
This is how the Wildcats will line up as they return to Big Ten play Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten
A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week six.
Around the Big Ten: No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska Recap
Despite a hearty comeback effort by host Nebraska, Michigan outlasts the Huskers for a 32-29 victory to improve to 6-0.
Has Northwestern Dug Itself A Hole Too Big To Crawl Out Of?
Big Ten Roundtable: Northwestern's Struggles, Ohio State's Dominance, and the Iowa-Penn State Showdown
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow