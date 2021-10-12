    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers

    This is how the Wildcats will line up as they return to Big Ten play Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.
    Author:

    Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) released its depth chart for its Week 7 contest at Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten). The 'Cats are desperately seeking a change of momentum as they come out of a bye week following a 56-7 loss at Nebraska. 

    Quarterback Ryan Hilinski will get his third career start as a Wildcat. The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights will kick off at Ryan Field Saturday at 11:00 am CT on Big Ten Network. You can see how the Wildcats will line up below.

    Northwestern Week 7 Depth Chart

    Northwestern Week 7 Depth Chart

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 6 Across the Big Ten

    Everything Chris Collins Said at Big Ten Basketball Media Day

