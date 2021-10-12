Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 7 vs. Rutgers

Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) released its depth chart for its Week 7 contest at Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten). The 'Cats are desperately seeking a change of momentum as they come out of a bye week following a 56-7 loss at Nebraska.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski will get his third career start as a Wildcat. The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights will kick off at Ryan Field Saturday at 11:00 am CT on Big Ten Network. You can see how the Wildcats will line up below.

Northwestern Week 7 Depth Chart Northwestern Football

