September 17, 2021
Northwestern Releases Week 3 Depth Chart

This is how the Wildcats will line up against the Blue Devils on Saturday in Durham.
Northwestern (1-1) released its depth chart for its Week 3 contest at Duke. You can see how the Wildcats will line up below. The Wildcats and Blue Devils will kick off at Brooks Field At Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday at 3:00 pm CT on ACC Network. 

Week 3 Depth Chart (Northwestern Football)

Week 3 Depth Chart (Northwestern Football)

Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 3 of College Football

Everything Northwestern Players Said After Their 24-0 Win Over Indiana State

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

