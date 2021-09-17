Northwestern Releases Week 3 Depth Chart
Northwestern (1-1) released its depth chart for its Week 3 contest at Duke. You can see how the Wildcats will line up below. The Wildcats and Blue Devils will kick off at Brooks Field At Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday at 3:00 pm CT on ACC Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke
Big News From the Big Ten: Week 3 of College Football
Northwestern Releases Week 3 Depth Chart
This is how the Wildcats will line up against the Blue Devils on Saturday in Durham.
Wildcats In The Pros: Week 2 NFL Schedule
After an exciting Week 1 around the league, Week 2 kicks off tonight, so let's take a look at when and where all the Northwestern Wildcats will be playing.
Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke
We’re breaking down how the Blue Devils stack up against Chicago’s Big Ten Team, by the numbers.
Everything Northwestern Players Said After Their 24-0 Win Over Indiana State
Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow