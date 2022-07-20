Northwestern Running Back Evan Hull Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
With over 1,000 rushing yards, Northwestern running back Evan Hull was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List Wednesday. The annual award is given to the best running back in college football.
Hull, who appeared in all 12 games and made 11 starts in 2021, finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 1,009 rushing yards and eight in rushing touchdowns with 7. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media.
The complete list of athletes named to the watch list is below.
- Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M
- Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin
- Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall
- Ronald Awaft (Sr.), UTEP
- Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn
- Isaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCF
- British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina
- Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State
- Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois
- Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois
- Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB
- Nate Carter (So.), UCONN
- Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA
- Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan
- Travis Dye (Sr.), USC
- Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest
- Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan
- Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State
- Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado
- Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College
- Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss
- Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma
- Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern
- Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State
- Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech
- Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP
- TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State
- George Holani (Jr.), Boise State
- Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern
- Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota
- Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State
- Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas
- Austin Jones (Sr.), USC
- Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State
- Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State
- Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State
- DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB
- Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin
- Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU
- Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State
- Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina
- Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal
- Devin Neal (So.), Kansas
- Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan
Northwestern Running Back Evan Hull Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
The annual award is given to the top running back in college football.
2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More
Here's everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Top 10 Funniest Things the Internet Said About USC and UCLA's Move to the Big Ten
From Big Ten Barbie to The Simple Life, the internet has spoken.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily