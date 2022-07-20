Northwestern Running Back Evan Hull Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

With over 1,000 rushing yards, Northwestern running back Evan Hull was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List Wednesday. The annual award is given to the best running back in college football.

Hull, who appeared in all 12 games and made 11 starts in 2021, finished the season ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 1,009 rushing yards and eight in rushing touchdowns with 7. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media.

The complete list of athletes named to the watch list is below.

Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M

Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin

Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall

Ronald Awaft (Sr.), UTEP

Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn

Isaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCF

British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina

Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State

Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois

Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois

Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB

Nate Carter (So.), UCONN

Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA

Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan

Travis Dye (Sr.), USC

Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest

Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan

Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State

Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado

Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College

Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss

Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma

Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern

Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State

Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech

Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP

TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State

George Holani (Jr.), Boise State

Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern

Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota

Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State

Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas

Austin Jones (Sr.), USC

Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State

Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State

Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State

DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB

Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin

Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU

Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State

Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina

Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal

Devin Neal (So.), Kansas

Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan

