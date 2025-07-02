Northwestern Starting Quarterback Receives Surprisingly Low Big Ten Ranking
When former SMU quarterback Preston Stone committed to Northwestern this offseason, it was widely regarded as a good get for the Wildcats. Coming off a season where Mike Wright and Jack Lausch both struggled mightily at the position, Stone seemed like a major upgrade.
However, Paul Myerberg of USA Today put out his Big Ten quarterback rankings yesterday, and Stone was ranked No. 15 out of 18. That's a low ranking for a signal caller who has had some success in his four-season career with the Mustangs.
In 2023, when Stone was the unquestioned starter, he put up 3,197 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. As per Sports Reference, his passing efficiency rating was a career-high 161.3, the top mark in the American conference.
Last season, Stone was replaced by Kevin Jennings who led SMU to a College Football Playoff. It wasn't really his fault--Jennings was just really good. But it has, perhaps, impacted the way Stone is being viewed headed into 2025.
While Myerberg's ranking is low, he didn't slam Stone or Northwestern in his blurb about the quarterback. Instead, he praised his ability to limit mistakes and underscored the importance of that trait for the 'Cats after their passing game produced just seven touchdowns to 11 picks last season.
The ranking may have less to do with Stone and more to do with other talent present in the Big Ten, but the reality is, Northwestern needs him to play better than the No. 15 QB in the conference. If the Wildcats want to make a bowl game, that simply will not be good enough.