Northwestern vs. Duke: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for Week 2
The Northwestern Wildcats play host to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday for a Week 2 contest at Ryan Field. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.
How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Duke
Date: September 10, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
Location: Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill.
TV: FS1
Stream: FuboTV
Listen: WGN Radio 720
Betting Odds + Information
Spread: Northwestern -10
Over/Under: 57
