Northwestern vs. Duke: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for Week 2

Here's how to watch the Wildcats and Blue Devils face off in Evanston.

The Northwestern Wildcats play host to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday for a Week 2 contest at Ryan Field. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Duke

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill.

TV: FS1

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Football

By Lauren Withrow
Football

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern RB Albert Kunickis

Get to know the first-year running back in this exclusive interview.

By Lauren Withrow
Football

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski

Get to know the Wildcats' starting quarterback in this exclusive interview.

By Lauren Withrow

Stats: NUSports.com

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Northwestern -10

Over/Under: 57

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

