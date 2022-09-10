Northwestern vs. Duke: Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for Week 2

The Northwestern Wildcats play host to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday for a Week 2 contest at Ryan Field. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

How to Watch: Northwestern vs. Duke

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill.

TV: FS1

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Stats: NUSports.com

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Northwestern -10

Over/Under: 57

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

