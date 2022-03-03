Wildcat Commit Discusses Status as Two-Sport Athlete

When it comes to playing college athletics, the chances are slim. Seven percent of high school athletes move on to play a varsity sport at any level of collegiate competition, and that number drops to just two percent when looking at the Division I level, according to scholarshipstats.com. For one Chicago athlete, the dream of playing at the next level has come to fruition for not just one sport, but two.

Jack Lausch, a current senior at Brother Rice High School, recently committed to play both football and baseball at Northwestern University. The decision to attend Northwestern is recent, as up until Dec. 13, 2021, he was expected to walk-on to the football team and play for the baseball team at the University of Notre Dame. Instead, a scholarship offer and an opportunity to compete locally brought Lausch to Evanston.

On the gridiron, Lausch is a quarterback, while on the baseball diamond he is a center fielder. He helped lead Brother Rice to a 10–3 record, and a deep playoff run in a season that saw him take home the Chicago Catholic League’s Player of the Year Award. On the diamond last spring as a junior, Lausch hit .261 with 23 hits, 17 RBIs, two home runs and a .416 on-base percentage. He helped lead Brother Rice to a 29–11 record and, according to Max Preps, his statistics are well above the national average.

Lausch spoke to Wildcats Daily writer Jack Murray about his athletic background and his commitment to Northwestern.

Jack Murray: Could you describe your athletic beginnings within Chicago?

Jack Lausch: I'm from the South Side and I played all sports growing up. I always have so much fun, competing and being an athlete. That's always what I love doing growing up. I play three sports right now, and it is some of the most fun I have in my life. I love to compete with my teammates. I love making new friendships and relationships.

JM: As a baseball player, you hit from the left side and throw from the right side. How has this ambidextrous style helped you on the field?

JL: I think it's given me a sense of balance. It's really helped my athleticism because you're rotating both sides of your body. I think as an athlete, that's just helped me grow and develop some athleticism that I don't think I would have if I was a lefty-lefty or righty-righty.

JM: Looking at your senior season, you had nearly 2,500 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, over 1,000 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. These are dominant numbers and the definition of a dual threat quarterback. What did it feel like to perform at such a high level as a senior?

JL: I mean, it was unbelievable. I couldn't have asked for a better year. I just think about all the all the time and energy that that my teammates put in and I put in to have success on the field I think it’s a special thing and cool thing to see hard work pay off and to see success coming your way.

JL: As a baseball player, describe your playing style?

JL: I think I'm a great athlete, competitor, leader and just a playmaker. On the field, I think

there are ways to make plays, whether it's on the bases, whether it's taking away extra bases with a catch in the outfield or whether it is a double over the left fielder’s head when you need it. I just think I'm a playmaker and I'm a competitor. I'm a leader and someone that can impact the game in every way possible.

JM: At what point in your career did you realize that being a two-sport collegiate athlete was possible?

JL: I'd say pretty early in high school. I knew I loved playing both, and I always knew that whatever I put my mind to, if I just worked hard and competed, I was going to be able to do it.

JM: Do you feel like cross training for the sports helped, or did you ever find yourself thinking, the people that just focus on one of them have a slight advantage?

JL: I 100 percent believe that playing multiple sports is best thing for me to do. You know, I think it's helped me as an athlete. Moving on the baseball diamond and moving on a basketball court are two totally different things.

JM: What are some things about yourself that you would want Wildcat fans to know?

JL: I just I want people to know that I'm a good dude. I'm going to do things the right way. I'm going to treat people the right way. I'm going to compete and I'm going to work really hard, and I have a lot of fun doing it.

