Big News From the Big Ten: Week 3 of College Football

Here's everything you need to know across the Big Ten this week.

On September 13th, the Big Ten Conference sent out the fourth press release of the 2021 NCAA College Football Season. Here are the top storylines from the release.

Near Full Slate

13 Big Ten teams will be taking the gridiron in the upcoming week, while the University of Wisconsin will enjoy a bye week. The University of Maryland will travel to Champaign to take on the University of Illinois in the only conference matchup of the week. Other notable games include Michigan State University taking on the University of Miami (FL), the University of Nebraska facing off against the University of Oklahoma, Purdue University at Notre Dame University, Northwestern University at Duke University and Auburn University at Penn State University.

Increase in Top 25

The Big Ten saw an increase of teams in the Top 25 polls from four to five. The list also saw a new program emerge as the highest ranked Big Ten team after Ohio State University fell to the University of Oregon which knocked the Buckeyes to the No. 9 ranking. The University of Iowa is the new Big Ten rankings leader at No. 5, followed by the Buckeyes, Penn State at No, 10, Wisconsin at No. 18 and the University of Michigan at No. 25. Michigan State, Indiana University and Maryland also received votes.

Elite Rushing Offenses

The Big Ten features four programs that are among the nations best in rushing offense thus far. Michigan has the fourth-ranked rushing attack, followed by Michigan State at sixth, Nebraska at 13th and Wisconsin at 20th.

Iowa Win Cy-Hawk Game

For the sixth season in a row, the University of Iowa has emerged as the pride of the Hawkeye state after defeating Iowa State University 27-17 in the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game. This marks the longest winning streak for the Hawkeyes since the team won 15 in a row from 1983–97. This is the eighth straight win for the Hawkeyes and fifth straight against ranked opponents.

Michigan Cruises

The Wolverines held off the visiting University of Washington Huskies 31–10 and helped head coach Jim Harbaugh increase to 15–0 in non-conference games during the head coach's tenure. Sophomore running back Blake Corum rushed for over 100 yards in the first half and 171 total for the game.

Potts Carries Golden Gophers to Victory

Treyson Potts, Minnesota redshirt sophomore running back, rushed for 178 yards in a 31–26 victory over the University of Miami at Ohio. The Golden Gophers have won 20 consecutive non-conference games, a streak that dates back to 2015.

High-Powered Spartan Offense

Payton Thorne, Michigan State redshirt sophomore quarterback, threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 42–14 victory of Youngstown State University. The Spartans produced 595 yards of total offense in the contest.

Undefeated Teams

The Big Ten has seven teams that are currently undefeated. These programs are Iowa, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, Purdue, Michigan and Penn State.

Repeat Information

All of the information below has appeared in past press releases. It will be summarized, but for more on this visit the older stories.

The Cotton and Orange Bowls will serve as the semi-final games in the CFP. 120 players in the Big Ten this season were All-Big Ten honorees in 2020.

