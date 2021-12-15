ATH Kenny Soares Jr.

Height: 6'3

Weight: 215

Hometown: Trumbull, CT

High School: Avon Old Farms

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland

Group of Five Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Kent State, UMass

Evaluation: Soares is an explosive athlete who will likely be playing linebacker for Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats. Soares has exceptional blitz timing and displays a natural feel for rushing the passer from depth. He can blitz off the edge as well as up the middle, and is an explosive tackler as well.

Playing Time Projection: The Northwestern LB group is going to be losing Peter McIntyre and Chris Bergin to graduation, and Jaylen Rivers to the transfer portal. Soares speed and athleticism could make him an instant player in the LB group, while giving Defensive Coordinator Jim O'Neil a versatile chess piece for his defense that needs help in the linebacker group. Don't be surprised if you see Soares suiting up for Northwestern in the upcoming fall.

