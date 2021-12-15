OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern
ATH Kenny Soares Jr.
Height: 6'3
Weight: 215
Hometown: Trumbull, CT
High School: Avon Old Farms
Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland
Group of Five Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Kent State, UMass
Evaluation: Soares is an explosive athlete who will likely be playing linebacker for Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats. Soares has exceptional blitz timing and displays a natural feel for rushing the passer from depth. He can blitz off the edge as well as up the middle, and is an explosive tackler as well.
The Avon Old Farms product has the speed and explosiveness to make an impact in the Northwestern LB room.
OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern
The West Orange DL brings off-ball speed and powerful hands.
NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6
The Big Ten boasts three teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Playing Time Projection: The Northwestern LB group is going to be losing Peter McIntyre and Chris Bergin to graduation, and Jaylen Rivers to the transfer portal. Soares speed and athleticism could make him an instant player in the LB group, while giving Defensive Coordinator Jim O'Neil a versatile chess piece for his defense that needs help in the linebacker group. Don't be surprised if you see Soares suiting up for Northwestern in the upcoming fall.
