Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    The Avon Old Farms product has the speed and explosiveness to make an impact in the Northwestern LB room.
    Author:

    ATH Kenny Soares Jr. 

    Height: 6'3 

    Weight: 215

    Hometown: Trumbull, CT

    High School: Avon Old Farms

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland

    Group of Five Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Kent State, UMass

    Evaluation: Soares is an explosive athlete who will likely be playing linebacker for Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats. Soares has exceptional blitz timing and displays a natural feel for rushing the passer from depth. He can blitz off the edge as well as up the middle, and is an explosive tackler as well.

    No image description

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.53 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    The Avon Old Farms product has the speed and explosiveness to make an impact in the Northwestern LB room.

    19 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.44 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

    The West Orange DL brings off-ball speed and powerful hands.

    43 minutes ago
    Untitled design (29)
    Play
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

    The Big Ten boasts three teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

    Dec 13, 2021

    Playing Time Projection: The Northwestern LB group is going to be losing Peter McIntyre and Chris Bergin to graduation, and Jaylen Rivers to the transfer portal. Soares speed and athleticism could make him an instant player in the LB group, while giving Defensive Coordinator Jim O'Neil a versatile chess piece for his defense that needs help in the linebacker group. Don't be surprised if you see Soares suiting up for Northwestern in the upcoming fall.

    You May Also Like:

    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs With Northwestern

    College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch

    Big Ten Football Championship: Game Recap and Highlights From Iowa vs. Michigan

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @acosta32_jp

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.53 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    19 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.44 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

    43 minutes ago
    Untitled design (29)
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

    Dec 13, 2021
    Photo: Northwestern Basketball
    Basketball

    Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Young, Nance, Audige give Wildcats depth back at home, improve to 7-2 after win over NJIT

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Football: Schedule and Game Previews for Every B1G Bowl Game

    Dec 12, 2021
    FGWsFALWYAk-jvX
    Basketball

    Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Wildcats Dominate Delaware in 76-53 Win at Welsh-Ryan

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17341361
    Football

    Alabama QB Bryce Young Named 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner: 'I was never labeled as the prototype'

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17298572
    Basketball

    Men’s Basketball Preview: Northwestern Wildcats vs. NJIT Highlanders

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_15713745
    Basketball

    Northwestern’s Defense Looks to Lock in Third Straight Win Saturday Against Delaware

    Dec 10, 2021