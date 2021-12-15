OFFICIAL: DB Braden Turner Commits to Northwestern

DB Braden Turner

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Mobile, Ala.

High School: McGill-Toolen Catholic High

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Colorado, Kentucky and Wake Forest

Group of Five Offers: Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane and UAB.

Evaluation: Turner possesses a 5'11", 165 lb frame that helps him be extremely agile on the gridiron. He has experience as a kick and punt returner, which helps add to his versatility. Still, his best asset is his ability to cover opposing receivers. He is a lockdown corner who is eager to capitalize on mistakes. Even when a play is executed well, Turner still makes it tough for the receiver to corral the ball with his relentless pressure.

Playing Time Projection: Turner needs to bulk up a bit to be a factor at the FBS level. This, combined with a returning unit that should be pretty experienced, makes Turner a possible red-shirt candidate and a piece to build on for the future. However, his special teams experience and his overall blazing speed could change this very quickly.

