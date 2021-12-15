OFFICIAL: DB Evan Smith Commits to Northwestern

DB Evan Smith

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

High School: Oak Mountain High School

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Duke

Group of Five Offers: Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Tulane, UAB, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan

Evaluation:

What jumps off the tape watching Evan Smith is his knack for finding the seams in a defense and using his next-level speed to burst through them. He did this in a variety of different positions at Oak Mountain whether it was quarterback, wide receiver, or running back, but the result was always the same.

Playing Time Projection:

The biggest question mark when analyzing Smith is how that ability will translate to the defensive end. Most of his snaps came with him playing a major role in his team’s offense so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the other side of the ball. However, with his speed and ability to read the field, it shouldn’t be too long before he figures it out and becomes a real asset for the Wildcats.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily