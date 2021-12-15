OFFICIAL: DB Evan Smith Commits to Northwestern
DB Evan Smith
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 170 lbs
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
High School: Oak Mountain High School
Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Duke
OFFICIAL: DB Evan Smith Commits to Northwestern
The Alabama native brings all-around athleticism to the Big Ten and Northwestern's Sky Team.
OFFICIAL: OL Nick Herzog Commits to Northwestern
Meet the NWO's newest weapon in this exclusive interview.
OFFICIAL: OL Deuce McGuire Commits to Northwestern
Exclusive Interview: The Wildcats signed a tough, physical lineman in the Chicago native.
Group of Five Offers: Army, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Tulane, UAB, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan
Evaluation:
What jumps off the tape watching Evan Smith is his knack for finding the seams in a defense and using his next-level speed to burst through them. He did this in a variety of different positions at Oak Mountain whether it was quarterback, wide receiver, or running back, but the result was always the same.
Playing Time Projection:
The biggest question mark when analyzing Smith is how that ability will translate to the defensive end. Most of his snaps came with him playing a major role in his team’s offense so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the other side of the ball. However, with his speed and ability to read the field, it shouldn’t be too long before he figures it out and becomes a real asset for the Wildcats.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily