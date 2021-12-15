OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern
DL Brendan Flakes
Height: 6'4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Winter Garden, FL
High School: West Orange
Power Five Offers: Nebraska, Northwestern
Group of Five Offers: Marshall, Colorado State, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, Temple, Western Michigan
Evaluation: Flakes is a big and powerful defensive lineman who has the frame and length to be position and scheme versatile. His speed off the ball is also surprising given his frame and size. But what coaches rave about with Flakes is his hands. He has heavy and powerful hands, which allow him to effectively stack and shed opposing linemen, but can be used in the pass rush department as well.
Playing Time Projection: With the departure of Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler Jr along the edges, I think Flakes could work his way into the rotation. However, the Northwestern defensive line is still deep, with multiple underclassmen still waiting to see the field at the position. If he impresses, I think he could play into a rotation in a few games.
