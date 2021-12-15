Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

    The West Orange DL brings off-ball speed and powerful hands.
    DL Brendan Flakes

    Height: 6'4 

    Weight: 260

    Hometown: Winter Garden, FL

    High School: West Orange

    Power Five Offers: Nebraska, Northwestern

    Group of Five Offers: Marshall, Colorado State, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, Temple, Western Michigan

    Evaluation: Flakes is a big and powerful defensive lineman who has the frame and length to be position and scheme versatile. His speed off the ball is also surprising given his frame and size. But what coaches rave about with Flakes is his hands. He has heavy and powerful hands, which allow him to effectively stack and shed opposing linemen, but can be used in the pass rush department as well.

    Playing Time Projection: With the departure of Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler Jr along the edges, I think Flakes could work his way into the rotation. However, the Northwestern defensive line is still deep, with multiple underclassmen still waiting to see the field at the position. If he impresses, I think he could play into a rotation in a few games.

