OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

DL Brendan Flakes

Height: 6'4

Weight: 260

Hometown: Winter Garden, FL

High School: West Orange

Power Five Offers: Nebraska, Northwestern

Group of Five Offers: Marshall, Colorado State, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, Temple, Western Michigan

Evaluation: Flakes is a big and powerful defensive lineman who has the frame and length to be position and scheme versatile. His speed off the ball is also surprising given his frame and size. But what coaches rave about with Flakes is his hands. He has heavy and powerful hands, which allow him to effectively stack and shed opposing linemen, but can be used in the pass rush department as well.

Playing Time Projection: With the departure of Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler Jr along the edges, I think Flakes could work his way into the rotation. However, the Northwestern defensive line is still deep, with multiple underclassmen still waiting to see the field at the position. If he impresses, I think he could play into a rotation in a few games.

