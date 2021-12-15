OFFICIAL: LB Braydon Brus Commits to Northwestern

LB Braydon Brus

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Glendora, Calif.

High School: Glendora High School

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, California, Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Michigan State, UCLA and Washington State.

Group of Five Offers: Boise State, Colorado State, Harvard, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, UNLV and Yale.

Evaluation: Brus possesses a 6' 2", 206 lb frame and uses it to deliver punishing hits on his opponents. His tackling technique is one of his best features as he is able to consistently take the ball carrier head on and drive them into the ground. He also notably played running back in high school as well and played the position like a linebacker, consistently embracing contract and trying to go through opponents as opposed to going around them.

Playing Time Projection: The Linebacker core is losing some high-volume production from 2021, but still has some rising upperclassmen who appear poised to grab starting spots this season. Brus will likely have an opportunity to try to break into the lineup, but will have to beat out players who are experienced in the program.

