OFFICIAL: OL Deuce McGuire Commits to Northwestern

OL Deuce McGuire

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 300 lbs

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: Marist

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, WEst Virginia

Group of Five Offers: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan

Evaluation:

Standing at a massive six feet and five inches tall and weighing 270 pounds, McGuire has the most important tool a lineman can have: size. That size combined with his power will make him a tough matchup for anyone lining up against him. He’s big enough to overpower just about anyone he’s matched up with, but also agile enough to move along the line of scrimmage with ease.

Mentally, McGuire has shown to be a relentless blocker. Even after forcing someone to the ground, McGuire goes the extra mile to ensure they stay down by diving on top of them.

Projected Playing Time:

McGuire’s size allowed him to easily overpower his opposition at the high school level, but it will be interesting to see how this translate to the next level against bigger, stronger competition. How McGuire will respond at the next level should be answered by his dedication and work ethic in the weight room over the next few years. If he continues to stay in the gym he has the potential to be a major force at the line for Northwestern. Overall, his size and force as a blocker combined with his agility should help give the Wildcats] QBs plenty of time and protection in the pocket.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily