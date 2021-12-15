Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: OL Nick Herzog Commits to Northwestern

    Meet the NWO's newest weapon in this exclusive interview.
    Author:

    OL Nick Herzog

    Height: 6'4"

    Weight: 270 lbs

    Hometown: Olathe, Kan.

    High School: Blue Valley High

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Virginia

    No image description

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.11 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: OL Nick Herzog Commits to Northwestern

    Meet the NWO's newest weapon in this exclusive interview.

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.47.56 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: OL Deuce McGuire Commits to Northwestern

    Exclusive Interview: The Wildcats signed a tough, physical lineman in the Chicago native.

    6 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.07 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: TE Chris Petrucci Commits to Northwestern

    Exclusive Interview: The Wildcats signed a homegrown playmaker in the Maine South TE.

    15 minutes ago

    Group of Five Offers: Memphis, Middle Tennessee State

    Evaluation: Herzog prides himself on being mobile, fast and explosive, and his film definitely shows he is trending in the right direction with regard to each of these three qualities. He is a physical, fierce blocker who does not stop until the whistle blows.

    At 270 pounds, Herzog is a little smaller than some of the recent Northwestern standouts like Rashawn Slater (315 pounds) and Peter Skronski (294 pounds), but he will have time to get his weight up before he arrives in Evanston.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.11 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: OL Nick Herzog Commits to Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.47.56 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: OL Deuce McGuire Commits to Northwestern

    6 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.07 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: TE Chris Petrucci Commits to Northwestern

    15 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.21 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Braden Turner Commits to Northwestern

    19 minutes ago
    Photo: Northwestern Women's Basketball
    Basketball

    Northwestern Women's Basketball vs. Milwaukee Game Recap: Wildcats prove resilient against Panthers, improve to 8-3

    23 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.25 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Devin Turner Commits to Northwestern

    31 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.16.35 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: LB Braydon Brus Commits to Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.59 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: QB Jack Lausch Commits to Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.49 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Austin Firestone Commits to Northwestern

    1 hour ago