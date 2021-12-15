OFFICIAL: OL Nick Herzog Commits to Northwestern

OL Nick Herzog

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 270 lbs

Hometown: Olathe, Kan.

High School: Blue Valley High

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Virginia

Group of Five Offers: Memphis, Middle Tennessee State

Evaluation: Herzog prides himself on being mobile, fast and explosive, and his film definitely shows he is trending in the right direction with regard to each of these three qualities. He is a physical, fierce blocker who does not stop until the whistle blows.

At 270 pounds, Herzog is a little smaller than some of the recent Northwestern standouts like Rashawn Slater (315 pounds) and Peter Skronski (294 pounds), but he will have time to get his weight up before he arrives in Evanston.

