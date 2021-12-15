Skip to main content
    OFFICIAL: QB Jack Lausch Commits to Northwestern

    Previously committed to Notre Dame, Lausch is a homegrown, multi-sport athlete who brings an outfielder's arm to the gridiron.
    QB Jack Lausch

    Height: 6'2"

    Weight: 190 lbs

    Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

    High School: Brother Rice

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Notre Dame (Walk-On)

    Group of Five Offers: Indiana State

    Evaluation: Lausch is a dual-threat quarterback that is extremely dangerous for opposing defenses. He looks equally capable of throwing on the run as he is from in a steady position in the pocket, and when he uses his legs he is difficult to contain. It is also worth noting that he is a highly touted baseball prospect as well and was projected to play for the Fighting Irish on the Diamond as well.

    Playing Time Projection: Lausch is a prime red-shirt candidate and will sit behind older, more experienced quarterbacks for a few years before he can make a push for the position. Still, he looks like a gem pickup for the Wildcats.

