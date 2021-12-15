OFFICIAL: RB Joseph Himon II Commits to Northwestern

RB Joseph Himon II

Height: 5'9"



Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

High School: Pulaski Academy

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Miami,

Group of Five Offers: Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico, SMU, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Rice

Evaluation:

Joseph Himon II is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. As a runner, Himon has top tier speed and acceleration, demonstrating the ability to outrun defenders as well as having the foot speed and agility to make his opponents miss. Himon also shows good vision and power between the tackles despite only being 5’9" and 180 pounds.

Himon notices the first open hole and burst through. The RB can also be used as a receiver, displaying soft hands and short-area quickness to get open against any defender. Pulaski lined him up at both receiver and as a back and allowed him to show versatility while run routes out of the backfield. Overall, Himon can be a multi-faceted back with big play ability at the next level.

