    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: RB Joseph Himon II Commits to Northwestern

    The Little Rock native is a dynamic threat who will bring quick feet and a keen eye for gaps to Chicago's Big Ten team.
    RB Joseph Himon II

    Height: 5'9"

    Weight: 180 lbs

    Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

    High School: Pulaski Academy

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Miami, 

    Group of Five Offers: Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico, SMU, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Rice

    Evaluation: 

    Joseph Himon II is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. As a runner, Himon has top tier speed and acceleration, demonstrating the ability to outrun defenders as well as having the foot speed and agility to make his opponents miss. Himon also shows good vision and power between the tackles despite only being 5’9" and 180 pounds. 

    Himon notices the first open hole and burst through. The RB can also be used as a receiver, displaying soft hands and short-area quickness to get open against any defender. Pulaski lined him up at both receiver and as a back and allowed him to show versatility while run routes out of the backfield. Overall, Himon can be a multi-faceted back with big play ability at the next level.

