OFFICIAL: Rutgers to Replace No. 25 Texas A&M, Face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

Rutgers will replace No. 25 Texas A&M to face No. 17 Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31. Rutgers confirmed that the team would be going bowling on Twitter Thursday.

Texas A&M was forced to withdraw because it couldn't field enough players to compete due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, opening a search for the Gator Bowl to find a new opponent. According to a report, the Aggies had only 38 scholarship players healthy and available.

"We are disappointed that Texas A&M University and the Aggie fans will be unable to represent the Southeastern Conference in Jacksonville at this year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game," said John Duce, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman on Twitter. "However, the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our primary concern."

The Scarlet Knights hard work in the classroom paid off. Rutgers earned the right of first refusal because it recorded the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) among teams that finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.

This will be Rutgers' first bowl game appearance since the Scarlet Knights defeated North Carolina in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl.

