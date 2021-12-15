OFFICIAL: TE Chris Petrucci Commits to Northwestern

TE Chris Petrucci

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Park Ridge, Ill.

High School: Maine South

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota

Group of Five Offers: Central Michigan, Cincinnati

Evaluation: At 6'4", Petrucci uses his size and wingspan to maximize his catch radius and make some pretty impressive catches. He is adept at making catches with one or two hands, and can make plays in the air.

Petrucci is a strong route runner who uses his body to create passing angles for his quarterback. He also has a knack for finding open space when a play breaks down, making him the ideal receiver for those moments. The three-star tight end has smooth hands and is capable of tracking and catching the ball over his shoulder.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily