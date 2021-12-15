OFFICIAL: TE Chris Petrucci Commits to Northwestern
TE Chris Petrucci
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 210 lbs
Hometown: Park Ridge, Ill.
High School: Maine South
Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota
Exclusive Interview: The Wildcats signed a homegrown playmaker in the Maine South TE.
Group of Five Offers: Central Michigan, Cincinnati
Evaluation: At 6'4", Petrucci uses his size and wingspan to maximize his catch radius and make some pretty impressive catches. He is adept at making catches with one or two hands, and can make plays in the air.
Petrucci is a strong route runner who uses his body to create passing angles for his quarterback. He also has a knack for finding open space when a play breaks down, making him the ideal receiver for those moments. The three-star tight end has smooth hands and is capable of tracking and catching the ball over his shoulder.
