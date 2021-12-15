OFFICIAL: WR Reggie Fleurima Commits to Northwestern

WR Reggie Fleurima

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Naperville, Ill.

High School: Naperville Central

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Oregon State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Group of Five Offers: Cincinnati

Evaluation:

Fleurima uses his physicality and technique to his advantage, easily defeating press coverage. A large part of Fleurima's game is using his physicality and advanced understanding of leverage to stem off in-breaking routes and win at the catch point. Fleurima has an advanced sense of tracking the ball in the air and uses a large catch radius to receive the ball at its highest point.

Fleurima has an innate ability to move like a running back with the ball in his hands. Naperville Central has designed plays centered around Fleurima receiving the ball quickly on screens and clear outs. The plays would have Fleurima running over the middle and, once he received the ball, Fleurima would elect to dish out contact rather than take it. Fleurima is an improved receiver in yards after the catch situations, and has shown the ability to get open quickly and make defensive backs pay if they play him in off coverage.

Fleurima is not exactly a burner when he has the ball in his hands, nor is he the shiftiest, but he has enough straight line speed to turn a five-yard route into a 15-yard first down. Fleurima's blocking, however, really stands out. Fleurima is a willing and dependable blocker who routinely puts defensive backs in the dirt.

Fleurima has the football pedigree and athletic ability to step in as a freshman and receive playing time, and down the line could be a star at the college level and beyond.

