    January 1, 2022
    Orange Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    These are the biggest plays from the College Football Playoff semifinal between the Wolverines and Bulldogs.
    FINAL SCORE: No. 2 Michigan 11 — No. 3 Georgia 3

    First Quarter

    4:25 — Anthony receives a 35-yard pass from McCarthy. Two-point conversion rush by Henning is good. Georgia leads 34-11.

    11:11 — Cook catches a 39-yard touchdown pass from Bennett. Kick by Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 34-3.

    Third Quarter

    HALFTIME: Michigan 3 — Georgia 27

    Second Quarter

    1:38 — Burton receives a 57-yard pass from Bennett. Kick by Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 27-3.

    3:50 — Podlesny kicks a 28-yard field goal. Georgia leads 20-3.

    7:16 — Jake Moody kicks a 36-yard field goal. Georgia leads 17-3.

    12:26 — Podlesny kicks a 43-yard field goal. Georgia leads 17-0.

    First Quarter

    4;41 – WR Adonai Mitchell catches a 18-yard pass from McIntosh. Kick by Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 14-0.

    10:49 — TE Brock Bowers receives a 9-yard pass from QB Stetson Bennett. Kick by Jack Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 7-0.

