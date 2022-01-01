Orange Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
FINAL SCORE: No. 2 Michigan 11 — No. 3 Georgia 3
First Quarter
4:25 — Anthony receives a 35-yard pass from McCarthy. Two-point conversion rush by Henning is good. Georgia leads 34-11.
11:11 — Cook catches a 39-yard touchdown pass from Bennett. Kick by Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 34-3.
Third Quarter
HALFTIME: Michigan 3 — Georgia 27
Second Quarter
1:38 — Burton receives a 57-yard pass from Bennett. Kick by Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 27-3.
3:50 — Podlesny kicks a 28-yard field goal. Georgia leads 20-3.
7:16 — Jake Moody kicks a 36-yard field goal. Georgia leads 17-3.
These are the biggest plays from the College Football Playoff semifinal between the Wolverines and Bulldogs.
12:26 — Podlesny kicks a 43-yard field goal. Georgia leads 17-0.
First Quarter
4;41 – WR Adonai Mitchell catches a 18-yard pass from McIntosh. Kick by Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 14-0.
10:49 — TE Brock Bowers receives a 9-yard pass from QB Stetson Bennett. Kick by Jack Podlesny is good. Georgia leads 7-0.
