Outback Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Penn State vs. Arkansas
The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in the Outback Bowl as both teams look to start off 2022 with a win.
Score: Penn State 0 Arkansas 7
Second Quarter:
14:00: Sean Clifford connects with Parker Washington who hauls in an impressive one-handed snag for a 19-yard gain.
First Quarter:
:02: Raheim Sanders punches it in from three yards out to put Arkansas on the board first. Cam Little extra point is good, Arkansas leads 7-0.
8:51: Greg Brooks Jr. intercepts Sean Clifford's pass as the two quarterbacks trade interceptions.
Penn State travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first game of 2022.
9:24: Ji'Ayir Brown intercepts KJ Jefferson's pass attempt in the end zone as Penn State gets the ball back.
12:39: Jake Pinegar misses the 49-yard field goal wide right.
13:12: Sean Clifford connects with Parker Washington on a 42-yard strike down to the Arkansas 19-yard line.
Coin toss: Arkansas wins the coin toss and defers to the second half, Penn State to receive the opening kick.