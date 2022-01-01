Outback Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Penn State vs. Arkansas

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in the Outback Bowl as both teams look to start off 2022 with a win.

Score: Penn State 0 Arkansas 7

Second Quarter:

14:00: Sean Clifford connects with Parker Washington who hauls in an impressive one-handed snag for a 19-yard gain.

First Quarter:

:02: Raheim Sanders punches it in from three yards out to put Arkansas on the board first. Cam Little extra point is good, Arkansas leads 7-0.

8:51: Greg Brooks Jr. intercepts Sean Clifford's pass as the two quarterbacks trade interceptions.

9:24: Ji'Ayir Brown intercepts KJ Jefferson's pass attempt in the end zone as Penn State gets the ball back.

12:39: Jake Pinegar misses the 49-yard field goal wide right.

13:12: Sean Clifford connects with Parker Washington on a 42-yard strike down to the Arkansas 19-yard line.

Coin toss: Arkansas wins the coin toss and defers to the second half, Penn State to receive the opening kick.