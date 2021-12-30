Peach Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Michigan State vs. Pitt

The Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) and Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 7-1 ACC) will cap off 2021 with a final go at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Created in 1968 by the Lion's Club of Atlanta, the Peach Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in the book. In 1992, the Peach Bowl reached an agreement with the SEC and the ACC to form permanent bowl matchups. Chick-fil-A became the Bowl's first and only title partner in 1996. In 2013, the Peach Bowl was selected as one of six bowl games to host the new College Football Playoff.

How to Watch: Michigan State vs. Pitt

Date: Thursday, Dec. 30

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Michigan State -2.5

Over/Under Total: 56

Game Preview

When Michigan State has the ball:

The Spartans will be missing Doak Walker Award winning RB Kenneth Walker III, but still boast an offense to be feared. QB Payton Thorne. The sophomore QB has thrown for 2,886 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, while giving Michigan State some stability at the QB position. Despite not having Walker, the Spartans receiver group will still be dynamic, led by WRs Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor, who have combined for 1,533 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

When Pitt has the ball:

The Panthers will be without Heisman contender QB Kenny Pickett and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, but QB Nick Patti should be able to hold the ship steady in the Peach Bowl. He's only thrown 14 passes this season, but has completed 12 of them for 140 yards. Patti will have Biletnikoff Award winner WR Jordan Addison to throw the ball to in the Peach Bowl. Addison averaged 15.9 yards per reception and scored 17 touchdowns in the regular season.

