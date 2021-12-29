Pinstripe Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

The Maryland Terrapins (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) will go head to head in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. EST in New York City's iconic Yankee Stadium. Though the two programs have met more than 50 times over the last 100 years, their last competition took place in 2013, the year before Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten.

First Quarter

12:45 — In the Terps' first possession of the game, Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still returned the Hokies' punt 91 yards for a touchdown. Maryland leads 7-0.

Pregame

The Empire State Building brings the team spirit

New York's Empire State Building lit up in colors representing each team the night before the game.

Yankee Stadium, home to the New York Yankees, transformed into a football field for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Virginia Tech will play as the home team.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck