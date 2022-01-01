Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Updated:
    Original:

    Fiesta Bowl Game Recap: Live Updates from Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    Click here for every scoring play between the Fighting Irish and Cowboys at State Farm Stadium.
    Author:

    Notre Dame (11-1) and Oklahoma State (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) are ringing in the New Year in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. Below are all the scoring plays from Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

    Fiesta Bowl Score: Notre Dame 28 — Oklahoma State 28

    Third Quarter

    2:47 — The Cowboys tie it up with an 8-yard pass from Sanders to Martin, their third touchdown connection of the game. Kick by Brown is good. Game tied at 28.

    10:52 — OSU opens the half with a second, 5-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Martin. Kick by Brown is good. Notre Dame leads 28-21.

    Halftime: 

    Second Quarter

    0:37 — Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin catches a 9-yard pass from Sanders in the endzone. Kick by Brown is good. Notre Dame leads 28-14.

    1:16 — Mayer doubles-down with a second, 7-yard touchdown reception from Coan. Kick by Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 28-7.

    11:04 — Fighting Irish TE Michael Mayer catches a 16-yard touchdown pass from Coan. Kick by Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 21-7.

    No image description

    USATSI_17439093
    Play
    Football

    Fiesta Bowl Game Recap: Live Updates from Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    Click here for every scoring play between the Fighting Irish and Cowboys at State Farm Stadium.

    just now
    9
    Play
    Football

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Iowa vs. Kentucky

    Here's every scoring play by the Hawkeyes and Wildcats in Orlando.

    9 minutes ago
    8
    Play
    Football

    Outback Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Penn State vs. Arkansas

    Penn State travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first game of 2022.

    21 minutes ago

    First Quarter

    1:46 — Cowboys WR Jaden Bray catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Spencer Sanders. Kick by Tanner Brown is good. Notre Dame leads 14-7. 

    7:05 — Coan completes a 53-yard touchdown pass to RB Chris Tyree. Kick by Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 14-0.

    13:21 — Notre Dame WR Lorenzo Styles receives a 29-yard pass from QB Jack Coan. Kick by Jonathan Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 14-0.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    USATSI_17439093
    Football

    Fiesta Bowl Game Recap: Live Updates from Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    just now
    9
    Football

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Iowa vs. Kentucky

    9 minutes ago
    8
    Football

    Outback Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Penn State vs. Arkansas

    21 minutes ago
    7
    Football

    Rose Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Ohio State vs. Utah

    4 hours ago
    6
    Football

    Citrus Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Iowa vs. Kentucky

    7 hours ago
    5
    Football

    Outback Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Penn State vs. Arkansas

    8 hours ago
    7
    Football

    Orange Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    6 hours ago
    11
    Football

    Cotton Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

    6 hours ago
    2
    Football

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    4 hours ago