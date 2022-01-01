Fiesta Bowl Game Recap: Live Updates from Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Notre Dame (11-1) and Oklahoma State (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) are ringing in the New Year in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. Below are all the scoring plays from Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Fiesta Bowl Score: Notre Dame 28 — Oklahoma State 28

Third Quarter

2:47 — The Cowboys tie it up with an 8-yard pass from Sanders to Martin, their third touchdown connection of the game. Kick by Brown is good. Game tied at 28.

10:52 — OSU opens the half with a second, 5-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Martin. Kick by Brown is good. Notre Dame leads 28-21.

Halftime:

Second Quarter

0:37 — Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin catches a 9-yard pass from Sanders in the endzone. Kick by Brown is good. Notre Dame leads 28-14.

1:16 — Mayer doubles-down with a second, 7-yard touchdown reception from Coan. Kick by Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 28-7.

11:04 — Fighting Irish TE Michael Mayer catches a 16-yard touchdown pass from Coan. Kick by Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 21-7.

First Quarter

1:46 — Cowboys WR Jaden Bray catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Spencer Sanders. Kick by Tanner Brown is good. Notre Dame leads 14-7.

7:05 — Coan completes a 53-yard touchdown pass to RB Chris Tyree. Kick by Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 14-0.

13:21 — Notre Dame WR Lorenzo Styles receives a 29-yard pass from QB Jack Coan. Kick by Jonathan Doerer is good. Notre Dame leads 14-0.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow