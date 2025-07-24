Preston Stone Wishes Former Northwestern Starter Well in Baseball Career
Yesterday at Big Ten Media Days, Northwestern head coach David Braun made two important announcements in his first session with reporters.
The first was that SMU transfer QB Preston Stone would be the team's opening week starter, confirming what everyone thought was likely the case when he committed to the Wildcats.
The second was that last year's starter for the majority of the season, Jack Lausch, would no longer be with the team. The announcement came after Lausch spent this spring playing for Northwestern's baseball team.
Stone was one of Northwestern's player representatives in Las Vegas, so he also spoke to reporters. In talking about his transition to the program, he mentioned his brief former teammate.
"Coming in as a transfer, my main priority is to build as much credibility as I can ... Going into spring ball, the division of reps was very even between myself, [Ryan] Boe and Lausch. I can't say enough about how nice those guys have been...definitely wish the best to Lausch."
Lausch's decision to focus on baseball seems like a tactical one with the goal of playing something at the next level. This spring, the outfielder posted solid stats, expecially for a player that had previously been focused on an entirely different sport.
Lausch sported a .268 batting average in 44 games played with six homers and 28 runs batted in. His .794 OPS is a good launching point for his college baseball career, and now he'll be able to spend all his time trying to develop on the diamond.