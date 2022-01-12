Breaking: QB Hunter Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Skip to main content

Breaking: Northwestern Quarterback Hunter Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

The captain and quarterback is entering the transfer portal, looking to leave Northwestern after three years in Evanston.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Johnson announced his decision to enter the portal this afternoon for the second time in his collegiate career, in search of a third school at which to showcase his talent. 

A former five-star recruit out of Indiana, Johnson was rated the No. 1 recruit to come from the state. In 2017, he headed to Clemson's Death Valley, where he appeared in seven games and went 21-27 for 234 yards and two touchdowns with the Tigers. 

Once transferring to the Big Ten at Northwestern in 2018, Johnson made his debut for the Wildcats back in 2019 against Stanford. In that season, Johnson appeared in six games for the Cats, tallying five starts, 432 passing yards, 64 yards on the ground and one touchdown. 

In 2020, Johnson appeared in just two games for the Wildcats, but his impact on the team earned him the title of team captain for the 2021 campaign. 

This past season, Johnson was named the starter under center for opening day against Michigan State, and only saw the field in two more games for the Wildcats before Ryan Hilinski and Andrew Marty moved into more regular roles at QB. 

In his time on the field, Johnson completed 45 of 75 attempts for 424 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. 

