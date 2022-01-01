Rose Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Ohio State vs. Utah

No. 7 Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 10 Utah (10-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will ring in the New Year competing for a win in “The Granddaddy of Them All." Below is everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

About the Rose Bowl

With the 108th game taking place on New Year's Day, the Rose Bowl Game is the oldest college football bowl game in the country. The Rose Bowl Game first kicked off in 1902 and has sold out every year since 1947. Built in 1922, Rose Bowl Stadium, or "America's Stadium," is a National Historic Landmark that plays host to a variety of high-caliber events, including five NFL Super Bowls, the 1984 Olympic soccer matches, and a pair of World Cup competitions, in addition to the annual Rose Bowl Game.

The winner of the Rose Bowl Game receives the Leishman Trophy, a Tiffany & Co.-crafted masterpiece named in honor of the 1920 Tournament of Roses President, William L. Leishman, who played an integral role in construction of the stadium.

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium; Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Ohio State -4

Over/Under Total: 64

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Rose Bowl at SISportsbook.

Game Preview

When Ohio State has the ball:

The Buckeye offense was the most lethal in the Big Ten this year as they led the conference in both scoring and total yards per game, averaging 45.5 points per game and 551.1 yards per game respectively. Ohio State's offense is centered around star quarterback CJ Stroud, who helped the Buckey offense average 364.9 yards per game through the air. On the season Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns. While their run game isn't as explosive as their passing game, the Buckeyes still averaged 186.2 rushing yards per game. The Buckeyes will look to air it out in this one but if their passing game isn't working look for them to try to get things going on the ground.

When Utah has the ball:

Not to be outdone, however, the Utah offense was also explosive as they averaged 35.5 points per game and 428.6 yards of total offense per game. Where Ohio State loves to air it out, Utah is a team that will run the ball down your throat until you show them you can stop the run. On the season they averaged 216.1 yards per game on the ground, good for second in the Pac 12. The Utes rushing attack was led by running back Tavion Thomas, who ran for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Utah passing attack on the other hand, while capable, isn't overly threatening as they only averaged 212.5 yards per game through the air. Utah will look to control the ground game and time of possession as they are not an offense built to rely heavily on their passing attack.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Lauren Withrow @LoloWithrow