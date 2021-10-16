Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

Northwestern Wildcats (2-3) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3)

Time: 11:00 AM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats are back in action after a bye week, hoping to shake off a blowout loss to Nebraska. Follow the action below to see if the Wildcats can bounce back and get back in the win column!

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE THREAD:

Coin Toss: Northwestern wins the toss and elects to receive

1ST QTR: Northwestern receives the opening kickoff, will start at their own 25.

1ST QTR: Ryan Hilinski connects with Stephon Robinson Jr. for 48 yards.

1ST QTR: Charlie Kuhbander hooks the 44-yard field goal attempt wide left, Rutgers offense takes over.

1ST QTR: Adebawore comes up with the sack on 3rd and 8, forcing the Scarlet Knights to punt.

1ST QTR: Rutgers and Northwestern trade consecutive three and outs as it is a defensive battle early on.

1ST QTR: Hilinski to Robinson again, connecting for 22 yards to convert on third down.

1ST QTR: Hilinski to Washington for a 64-yard touchdown, Wildcats lead 7-0.