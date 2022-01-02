Sugar Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights from No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

The Baylor Bears (11-2, 7-2 conference) take on the Ole Miss Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) from New Orleans, La. as both teams look to kick off 2022 with a Sugar Bowl win.

Score: Baylor 7 Ole Miss 0

Second Quarter:

10:16: Luke Altmyer has his pass intercepted and returned 96 yards by Al Walcott for the pick six. Isaiah Hankins extra point attempt is good, Baylor leads 7-0.

First Quarter:

14:27: Matt Corral intercepted by JT Woods on a deep pass over the middle.

Coin toss: Ole Miss wins the toss and elects to receive.