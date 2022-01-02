Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Sugar Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights from No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

    Click here for every scoring play between the Bears and Rebels from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
    The Baylor Bears (11-2, 7-2 conference) take on the Ole Miss Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) from New Orleans, La. as both teams look to kick off 2022 with a Sugar Bowl win. 

    Score: Baylor 7 Ole Miss 0

    Second Quarter: 

    10:16: Luke Altmyer has his pass intercepted and returned 96 yards by Al Walcott for the pick six. Isaiah Hankins extra point attempt is good, Baylor leads 7-0. 

    First Quarter: 

    14:27: Matt Corral intercepted by JT Woods on a deep pass over the middle. 

    Coin toss: Ole Miss wins the toss and elects to receive. 

    Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo on a banner before the 2022 Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
