Three Players Exit Northwestern's Roster Before Fall Camp Begins
Northwestern Football's fall camp is officially underway in Evanston as the Wildcats begin to prepare for the start of the season later this month. Last week, before camp began in earnest, David Braun and co. released an updated roster.
That roster included a new name in Yale transfer Nathaniel Campbell, but it also didn't include three former 'Cats who were present in spring ball.
According to Wildcat Report's Matthew Shelton, quarterback Aidan Gray, defensive lineman Henry Fioriglio and offensive lineman Logan Uihlein are no longer with the team. They were not listed on the new roster.
Gray never got playing time with Northwestern. In two seasons with the program, he redshirted and then played zero snaps, according to his page on Northwestern Athletics. A local kid from Naperville, Ill, Gray was once a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and the No. 22 player in Illinois.
Fioriglio also never played a down in purple, spending just one season with the program in 2024. He's from Florida and came to Northwestern over programs like Colgate and Georgetown. His nine-sack total as a senior in high school led him to All-District honors before beginning his college career.
Lastly, Uihlein is the brother of current WIldcat linebacker Mac Uihlein, a likely starter on this year's team. The younger brother also saw no playing time in one season with Northwestern after not allowing a sack during his senior year of high school.
The lone addition to the roster, Campbell, got limited playing time over a long career at Yale due to the pandemic and injuries.