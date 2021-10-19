    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
    Search
    Updated:
    Original:

    Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Previews No. 6 Michigan

    This is everything Fitzgerald said before the Wildcats Week 8 contest against the Wolverines.
    Author:

    Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) released its depth chart for its Week 8 contest at Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald met with the media Monday morning to discuss the Wildcats contest against the Wolverines. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

    Northwestern got back to .500 and clinched its first Big Ten victory of the season in its 21-7 win over Rutgers. The Wildcats showed improvements on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats held the Scarlet Knights to only 222 yards of total offense. Northwestern's offense was spearheaded by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who had a strong game from the first drive, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

    The Wolverines will head into the weekend refreshed and recharged after a bye week. In its last contest, Michigan grabbed a three-point (32-29) victory over Nebraska — the same Nebraska team that defeated the Wildcats 56-7.

    The Wildcats and Wolverines will kick off in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Big Ten Network.

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 7 Across the Big Ten

    No image description

    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 9.56.23 AM
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Previews No. 6 Michigan

    This is everything Fitzgerald said before the Wildcats Week 8 contest against the Wolverines.

    just now
    FCAjeLuWUAMfPTS
    Play
    Football

    Big Ten Depth Chart: Northwestern at Michigan

    Here's how the Wildcats will line up in their Week 8 contest.

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16968083
    Play
    Football

    Everything Northwestern Players Had to Say After Week 7 Victory Over Rutgers

    Here's what Ryan Hilinski, Malik Washington, Chris Bergin and Adetomiwa Adebawore thought about Northwestern's 21-7 Homecoming victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

    22 hours ago

    Big Ten Depth Chart: Northwestern at Michigan

    Everything Northwestern Players Had to Say After Week 7 Victory Over Rutgers

    The Top 5 Things Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 21-7 Win Over Rutgers

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 9.56.23 AM
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Previews No. 6 Michigan

    just now
    FCAjeLuWUAMfPTS
    Football

    Big Ten Depth Chart: Northwestern at Michigan

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16968083
    Football

    Everything Northwestern Players Had to Say After Week 7 Victory Over Rutgers

    22 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    The Top 5 Things Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 21-7 Win Over Rutgers

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 7 Across the Big Ten

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16967533
    Football

    Game Recap: Northwestern Secures First Big Ten Victory in 21-7 Win Over Rutgers

    Oct 16, 2021
    Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Andrew Clair (11) runs with the football in the first half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Andrew Clair pads Northwestern's lead over Rutgers with today's third Wildcat touchdown

    Oct 16, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Marshall Lang logs Wildcats' second touchdown versus Scarlet Knights

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16729400
    Football

    5 Key Takeaways From the First Half of Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Oct 16, 2021