What People Are Saying About Northwestern vs. No. 6 Michigan

Sixth ranked Michigan is hosting the Northwestern Wildcats at home in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Northwestern is hoping to play spoiler for Michigan's perfect season. The Ringer's Rodger Sherman believes that Northwestern can pull the upset because you never know which Northwestern, or Michigan you'll get.

The teams will be playing for the George Jewett Trophy, honoring the first Black football player at both universities. Here is the inspiration behind the trophy, from Medill's own J.A. Adande:

Somehwere, Vince Lombardi is smiling at this game (via Jeff Eisenband)

At the end of the first quarter, we had a 0-0 game, otherwise known as N00M. The Sickos Committee approves.

N00M is dead. May it live on forever in our hearts, via 247 Sports' Zach Shaw.

The Northwestern offense has entered the chat (via Zach Shaw):

Michigan fumbled inside their own five yard line, making this tweet by Slate's Alex Kirshner even more of a chance at coming true.

OOOH, EDUCATION BURN from Barstool NU!

