Wildcats to Wear Gothic Jerseys in Home Opener Against Michigan State

Northwestern gave fans a preview at the uniforms that the Wildcats will rock in Week 1 of college football. This year, the 'Cats will open play in their black gothic jerseys.

The swag doesn't stop there — The 'N' on Ryan Field was painted to match. Expect the Northwestern student section to be decked out in all-black as well.

Northwestern will kick-off against the Spartans at 8:00 CT on ESPN. For more info on the game, check out our game preview, depth chart, betting odds, by-the-numbers program comparison by clicking on the embedded links.

