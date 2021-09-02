September 2, 2021
Wildcats to Wear Gothic Jerseys in Home Opener Against Michigan State

Ryan Field was painted to match.
Northwestern gave fans a preview at the uniforms that the Wildcats will rock in Week 1 of college football. This year, the 'Cats will open play in their black gothic jerseys.

The swag doesn't stop there — The 'N' on Ryan Field was painted to match. Expect the Northwestern student section to be decked out in all-black as well.

E-S7vS2XIAUNJNj

Northwestern will kick-off against the Spartans at 8:00 CT on ESPN. For more info on the game, check out our game preview, depth chartbetting odds, by-the-numbers program comparison by clicking on the embedded links. 

