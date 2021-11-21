Northwestern Field Hockey Defeats Liberty 2-0 in National Championship, Wins Program's First Title
Northwestern Head Coach Tracey Fuchs and her Wildcats defeated Liberty 2-0 to win the first national championship in program history. The win also marks the school's first team-sport national championship since 2012.
The Wildcats got scores from junior midfielder Alia Marshall and sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer.
FULL GAME RECAP COMING SOON.
