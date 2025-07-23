David Braun Names Northwestern Wildcats' Starting QB
The inevitable has now become official.
Northwestern Wildcats’ head coach David Braun announced that Preston Stone will be the starting quarterback in 2025 during Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
"I've been impressed with his football knowledge," Braun said. "His processing, his accuracy, his leadership. What I've been most impressed with is his ability to quickly build relationships with his teammates."
Stone transferred to Northwestern in December after playing four years at SMU. Stone played seven games last year for the Mustangs during a year where the team made a run to the College Football Playoff.
Late in the season, Stone was replaced by Kevin Jennings. This led to Stone entering the transfer portal and landing in Evanston.
As a junior, Stone put up his best numbers throwing for 3,197 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He completed nearly 60% of his passes while leading the American Conference with 9.3 yards per attempts and a 161.3 rating.
The Wildcats finished 4-8 last season with just two wins in Big Ten play. The offense finished 111th in the nation throwing the football. Northwestern finished with just seven passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was not a surprise to see head coach David Braun prioritize the quarterback position in the portal.
Northwestern will open the season on Aug. 30 on the road against Tulane. It will be an intriguing quarterback matchup as Stone will battle Jake Retzlaff, who recently committed to Tulane after transferring from BYU.