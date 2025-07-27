Is Northwestern Wildcats QB Preston Stone Underrated in the Big Ten?
The Northwestern Wildcats attempted to improve the quarterback position this offseason.
The goal was accomplished by landing SMU transfer Preston Stone in the portal.
Stone is an experienced quarterback who has played in big games for the Mustangs. As he transitions to the Big Ten, Stone might be overlooked a bit in the conference.
CBS Sports recently put together a ranking of starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten and Stone came in at No. 14 out of 18 options.
"He's a veteran who can sling it around, and if he's close to the player that he was in 2023, he'll be a significant upgrade at quarterback for the Wildcats."- David Cobb, CBS Sports
Stone was replaced by Kevin Jennings toward the end of the 2024 season as SMU made a run into the College Football Playoff. He threw for 421 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
Stone has been near the bottom of many rankings this offseason. Is it because he was replaced last season? Is it because of overall expectations around Northwestern this season? It might be a combination of both.
The Wildcats are hoping to get the 2023 version of Stone. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 3,197 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Stone suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Now that he is healthy and in a new system, Stone is determined to prove rankings wrong and the Wildcats are hoping that this happens right away.