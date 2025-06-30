Northwestern Football Announces Three Representatives for Big Ten Media Days
The Northwestern Wildcats will begin what they hope will be an improved season in 2025 at Big Ten Media Days.
The three-day event is scheduled to take place from July 22-25 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. On Monday, it was announced who each team would be bringing with them to represent the team.
Northwestern will feature head coach David Braun with quarterback Preston Stone, running back Joseph Himon II, and defensive lineman Anto Saka.
Stone will play his final season at Northwestern after four years at SMU. As a junior, Stone played in 12 games, throwing for 3,197 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Last season, Stone appeared in seven games for a Mustang team that made a run to the College Football Playoff for the first time. SMU turned to Kevin Jennings at the end of the season and Stone eventually landed in the transfer portal.
Himon II returns as the team's top running back after being second on the depth chart last season. He finished with 257 yards on 52 carries, nearly five per attempt, behind only Cam Porter.
Saka enters his third season with the Wildcats. He has shown his ability to get to the quarterback over the last two years. In 2023, Saka was second on the team with 5.5 sacks. He was second once again last season with 3.5.
The Wildcats will take the podium on Wednesday, July 23 to discuss the upcoming season. Northwestern finished with a record of 4-8 in 2024.