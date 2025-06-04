Northwestern's David Braun Receives Brutal Ranking in Big Ten
Has the honeymoon come to an end with David Braun at Northwestern?
Braun was thrust into the role. as head coach to replace Pat Fitzgerald ahead of the 2023 season.
A Wildcats' team that finished 1-11 the year before entered the 2023 season with low expectations. Braun led the team to an 8-5 record and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Northwestern went onto defeat Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl, 14-7.
Last season, it all came crashing down as Northwestern fell to 4-8 with just two Big Ten victories.
So, what is the feeling around Braun and the Wildcats now?
A recent article by USA Today Sports ranked the Big Ten coaches heading into the 2025 season and Braun was pegged dead last out of 18 coaches.
"Braun caught lightening in a bottle as a late replacement for a fired Pat Fitzgerald in 2023, somehow winning eight games and earning conference coach of the year honors. But his second team slumped to four wins and finished 16th in the conference. This season will help tell if Braun is a long-term fit for the Wildcats."- Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Braun has been the head coach at Northwestern for two years now. As we enter year three, there are still questions on whether or not he is the right man for the job. Those are the answers that the program will be looking for in 2025.
The Wildcats will open their season on Aug. 30 at Tulane as one of three non-conference games in the first four weeks.