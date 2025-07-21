Northwestern Wildcats Finish Near Bottom of Recent Big Ten Preseason Poll
The Northwestern Wildcats are not entering the 2025 season with high expectations around them.
After a 4-8 campaign last season, Northwestern hit the portal for improvements — including the quarterback position. Was it enough to make moves in the preseason rankings?
On Monday, Cleveland.com released its 15th annual Big Ten preseason media poll. Northwestern came in at No. 17 out of 18 teams, ahead of only Purdue.
The Wildcats landed SMU transfer Preston Stone in the transfer portal back in December. This is a major upgrade under center for a Northwestern team that has struggled at this position for years now.
Despite the addition of Stone, expectations were clearly not raised to a high level. Stone committed to Northwestern after being replaced at SMU toward the end of last season.
Northwestern won just two Big Ten games last season. Come the fall, the Wildcats will be tested by Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan. The Wildcats will open the season on Aug. 30 on the road agianst Tulane. This will be an early test for Northwestern.
Penn State finished at the top of this preseason poll, receiving 11 first-place votes. This was one more than reigning National Champion Ohio State, who came in second with Oregon rounding out the top three.
Full Preseason Projections
1. Penn State (11)
2. Ohio State (10)
3. Oregon (2)
4. Illinois
5. Michigan (1)
6. Indiana
7. Iowa
8. Nebraska
9. USC
10. Washington
11. Minnesota
12. Wisconsin
T-13. Rutgers
T-13. Michigan State
15. UCLA
16. Maryland
17. Northwestern
18. Purdue