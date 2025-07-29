Northwestern Wildcats' First Loss Predicted to Come Early in the Season
The Northwestern Wildcats enter the 2025 season with bleak expectations.
It will be a difficult road in the Big Ten for the Wildcats once again this year. When looking at the schedule, there seem to be many losses upcoming but when will the first take place?
CBS Sports predicted that Northwestern will open the season with a loss at Tulane.
"Opening the season against one of the Group of Six's top teams is an unfortunate addition to a nine-game conference slate. This isn't the same Tulane team that lost to Army in the AAC title game last year -- the Green Wave added BYU quarterback transfer Jake Retzlaff and are expected to contend again."- Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
The Wildcats' opener against Tulane is one of the most interesting games on the schedule. The Green Wave are a tough Group of Six school that just got a major upgrade at quarterback.
BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff landed at Tulane in the transfer portal. This sets up an exciting quarterback matchup with Preston Stone, who transferred to Northwestern in December.
A season-opening win would go a long way for Northwestern but it will not come easy. Other non-conference games will come against Western Illinois and Louisiana-Monroe.
The Big Ten schedule features the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, and Illinois. The most winnable game in conference play will come against Purdue on Oct. 18.
If the Wildcats begin the season with a loss, there might not be many wins on the schedule.