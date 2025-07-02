Northwestern Wildcats Ranked Among Hardest Schedules in the Big Ten
The Northwestern Wildcats are looking to turn around fortunes from what was a disappointing season in 2024.
The Wildcats finished with four wins last season after David Braun led the team to 8-5 in his first year as head coach. Northwestern is preparing for a very important season and will face a gauntlet within the Big Ten.
On Wednesday, Phil Steele ranked schedules in the Big Ten from hardest to easiest. Northwestern came in at No. 7 on the list.
"The surprise team of 2023 was a major disappointment in 2024," Steele wrote. "Northwestern couldn’t reach their heightened expectations, and now the real work begins for David Braun. 4-8 isn’t a record he wants to repeat for the Wildcats. He’d like that 8-5 mark to return, for sure."
Northwestern will take on Oregon and Penn State during the Big Ten portion of the schedule. The Wildcats will also hit the road to take on USC and Illinois, which will be the final game of the season.
Along with a conference gauntlet, Northwestern will open the season against Tulane, which has been recognized as an intriguing spot.
"The Wildcats have one of the more interesting games of Week 1, as they’ll travel to New Orleans to face Tulane," Steele wrote. "Outside of their showdown with the Green Wave, they’ll be looking for a bounce back season against teams like Oregon, Penn State in Happy Valley, Nebraska in Lincoln and Illinois in Champaign. Talk about a tough road slate."
Northwestern will take on Tulane on Aug. 30 to begin what is a very important season for the Wildcats.